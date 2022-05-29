Power Plant to bring end to misery in Gwadar by October 2023

ISLAMABAD: The longstanding issue of Gwadar city due to growing energy scarcity will end by October 2023 after the completion of the 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant.

The 300-megawatt (MW) coal-fired Gwadar Power Plant will cater the needs of some 150,000 local people by the end of 2023 under the 2050 Master Plan of Gwadar, the state-run news agency reported on Sunday citing sources.

The power plant is one of the key energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The project is aimed at improving reliability on local power supply that will help resolve power outages in current economic development and urban expansion in Gwadar region.

According to the official sources, they are currently spending millions of dollars per annum to generate electricity from diesel generator. The official also hoped that the discussed plant would be operationalized soon to solve the port’s power scarcity issues.

Power plant is of great significance to deepening the energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, boosting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, improving the overall power structure of Balochistan, and promoting local economic development in Gwadar Port.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, the New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.