NATIONAL

Salman Sufi named as head of PM’s strategic reforms

By News Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Salman Sufi as the head of his strategic reforms.

According to a press communiqué issued by the PM Office on Thursday, Sufi will be appointed on an honorary status and will be stationed at PM Office. An expert on public policy, Sufi has been awarded with the Mother Mary Teresa Award. He was also enlisted among the world’s five prominent personalities with the likes of US President Joe Biden, for working for women’s rights.

The notification from PM Office further stated that the PM wants all ministries/divisions to collaborate with his reform plan.

News Desk

