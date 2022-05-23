Iranian aircraft reaches Pakistan to join forest firefighting operation

QUETTA: Iranian firefighting airplane has reached Pakistan to join the efforts to extinguish forest fire raging since days in Koh-i-Suleman range in Shirani district of Balochistan.

Spokesperson for Iranian Quetta consulate informed on Monday that Ilyushin 76, is the “biggest firefighter aircraft” in the world, would land at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase today, adding that it would remain in Pakistan till the fire has been extinguished.

The fire has now turned into a raging inferno and has forced residents of nearby villages to move to safer locations. It has also posed potential threat to the life of different species of animals and birds in mountain range.

The army, provincial and federal disaster management authorities and other departments are struggling to douse the fire. Three people have lost their lives so far while three others have been badly injured.

According to Forest Officer Ateeq Karar, the fire has been raging in an area spanning 20 kilometres in Shara Gulghai and 15km in Toorghardana.

Zhob Divisional Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Bazai also confirmed to the media that the fire has spread over a radius of 25-35 km.

The fire in Shirani forest broke out after the area was struck by lightning a week ago and has since engulfed forest in the mountain range, home to the world’s largest pine nuts (chilghoza) forest and connecting Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said that the provincial government has stepped up efforts to douse the fire. In a statement, he said all resources are being utilised and the federal government was also fully cooperating on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions.

The Balochistan government had started relief work since the day the fire began, he said, adding that Pakistan Army is helping in battling the blaze.

“Chemicals and water are being sprayed via helicopters,” he further said.

The chief minister lamented the “large-scale damage” and said he was grieved at the loss of livelihood associated with the Shirani forest.

The government would not abandon its people at a difficult time, he assured.

Bizenjo earlier announced Rs1 million each for the families of three people who lost their lives and Rs500,000 for each injured. He said the federal government would also announce compensation for the fire victims.

“Fire is mostly on mountain tops (10,000 feet high) away from population centres but continues to spread due to hot weather, inaccessible nature of the terrain and dry winds; nearest village is approximately eight to 10km away from the location of the fire,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement last week.

A Frontier Corps wing and two army helicopters, along with local administration and Levies have been employed in firefighting and relief efforts.

One helicopter was being used to drop water and another to drop fireball and fire extinguishing chemicals to put out the fire.

As many as 400 fireballs, 200 fire suits, blankets, tents, mats and fire extinguishing equipment were provided by National Disaster Management Authority through FC Balochistan.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz ordered authorities to take urgent steps to control the fire.