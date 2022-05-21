CITY

Overall punctuality of trains improved by 90 percent last month

By APP

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):The overall punctuality ratio of Pakistan Railways trains improved by 90 percent in last month due to untiring efforts of the management to improve facilities on tracks.
“Pakistan Railways has observed 77 percent punctuality of mail and express, 100 percent in intercity and over 90 percent punctuality in the month of April,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
He said that with the punctuality of trains and concrete measures taken by the government, over 20 million passengers have been added in the system, which is an ample proof of department’s achievement.
“The quality of food served in the passenger trains had been improved considerably as it had been officially supervised by the authorities that passengers should get pure and quality food on the trains,” he added.
To a question, he said in pursuance to the policy of the Federal Government, Pakistan Railways had outsourced some of its trains under Public Private Policy (PPP).
According to policy decision given by Railways Board, Ministry of Railways, the bids more than the Railways earning would be accepted, he added.
He said it was quite evident that the decision had been made to minimize the losses of Pakistan Railways by bridging the gap between earning and expenditure.
Hence under this policy, Pakistan Railways had introduced outsourcing of commercial management of passenger and freight trains, luggage/brake vans, dinning cars etc.
He said Pakistan Railways was getting fixed amount per annum from these activities through private sector without any complicity.
The official said a number of steps had been initiated by the coalition government to rationalize and improve the affairs of Pakistan Railways including the hiring of a new Chief Finance Officer (CFO) from private sector to ensure strict financial discipline in Pakistan Railways.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) had also been hired from private sector to improve and enhance the freight earning of the department, he added.
He said e-ticketing was being modernized by introducing the Rail Automated Booking and Travel Assistance (RABTA) system.

 

Previous articleWorld’s inaction over Yasin unfair trail deplorable: Mushaal
Next articleBiden begins Asia trip in S. Korea, under North nuclear shadow
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ISLAMABAD

World’s inaction over Yasin unfair trail deplorable: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD: The senior hurriyat leader Mushaal Hussein Mullick termed the conviction of her husband and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

USAID reaffirms resolve to strengthen Pak-US agri-research, development

ISLAMABAD: Mission Director USAID Julie Koenen on Friday said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and United States are immensely deep and wide, which would...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

President upholds ‘removal from service’ of NAB officer

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday upheld the punishment of 'Removal from Service' of a former Assistant Director of the National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

CPPA seeks Rs 4.5/unit hike in electricity price

ISLAMABAD: Power tariff is likely to go up as Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought Rs 4.5 per unit hike and National Electric...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Court summons lawyers for in IHC building attack case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday summoned all lawyers named in case pertaining to attack on district court and Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Kaira enquires after health of PML-Q chief

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira called on PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain. Qamar Zaman Kaira inquired about...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ISLAMABAD

President upholds ‘removal from service’ of NAB officer

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday upheld the punishment of 'Removal from Service' of a former Assistant Director of the National Accountability Bureau...

CPPA seeks Rs 4.5/unit hike in electricity price

GB govt to introduce teachers award

World Bank’s Country Director calls on CM Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.