NATIONAL

Time to take difficult economic decisions: FM Bilawal

By News Desk

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said the time had come to take “difficult decisions” for Pakistan’s benefit to rescue it from the current economic crisis.

“Now the time has come to take those difficult decisions in the country’s favour so we can take it out of an economic crisis,” the foreign minister said while addressing a rally in Karachi. Bilawal was seemingly referring to the decision to hike petrol prices, which is being delayed by the government.

FM Bilawal said the government had two options in front of it: to maintain short-term relief and thrust the people into long-term problems, or “we bear short-term pain and arrange long-term relief.”

“We have to take those difficult decisions through which we can take the economy out of the crisis created by [Imran] Khan,” the PPP chairman said, adding that solutions could be found by working together.

“Did you ever think we would be part of the cabinet and run the government with Shehbaz Sharif? Did you ever imagine that we would sit with MQM and do this?” the PPP chief asked.

He explained that personal and political differences were forgotten during times of hardship in favour of “national interest”. FM Bilawal added that allied political parties would pursue reforms and work hard to deliver relief to the people.

Previous articleImpact of Ukraine crisis on International Security: Options for Pakistan
Next articleEpaper – May 16-2022 ISB
News Desk

