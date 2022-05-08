Cleric dead in road accident

PESHAWAR: Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani, a religious scholar from Nowshera, died in a road accident near Darra Adam Khel on Sunday.

Six other people, including Haqqani’s driver and guard, were injured in the accident.

An officer of the Pakistan Army and his two daughters were among the injured, who were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) of Peshawar Cantonment while others were taken to a separate hospital.

Haqqani’s body was taken to his ancestral village in Nowshera in an ambulance.

There had been an assassination attempt on Haqqani, one of the most respected religious scholars in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Swabi in February when a man attacked and injured him with a dagger.

The accused, later identified as Musa Khan of Manki village, was rounded up by the people and handed over to the police.