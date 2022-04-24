NATIONAL

Senior bureaucrat Ahad Cheema resigns from civil service

By News Desk

Senior bureaucrat Ahad Cheema on Sunday tendered his resignation from civil services.

Cheema, who was a BPS-20 Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officer, was arrested for his alleged involvement in several cases but nothing could be proved against him.

According to sources, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat has not been able to persuade Ahad Cheema to withdraw his resignation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not yet accepted Cheema’s resignation.

Sources added that during PML-N’s previous tenure, Cheema played an instrumental role in the Metrobus and Orange Line train projects. He was also involved in the planning and setting up of private power plants in Punjab.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Cheema on February 21, 2018, to investigate assets beyond means reference and other cases against him. He was released on bail by the Lahore High Court in April.

News Desk

