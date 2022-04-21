AJK PM says Modi’s IIOJK visit equivalent to rubbing salt on Kashmiris’ wounds

MIRPUR: Newly-elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of Kashmiris.

Reacting to Modi’s impending visit to occupied Srinagar, the AJK PM said that Kashmiris would mark it as a black day.

Referring to the continued violence in the restive region, the PM said that it was incumbent upon the United Nations to play its much-needed role to stop systematic genocide of Kashmiris.

India, he added, had crossed all the limits of brutality and barbarism in Kashmir.

Referring to enforced disappearances, killing of youth in fake encounters, the PM said that the fact that thousands of Kashmiris had been buried in mass graves stretched all across the territory speaks volumes about Indian repression and brutalities against Kashmiris.

At a time when Indian occupation forces were engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris, Modi’s visit to the IIOJK would be tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of Kashmiris. The visit, he added, was part of the BJP government’s ploy to hoodwink the international community thereby creating a false impression that “all is well in Kashmir”.

The AJK premier said that a black day would be observed on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) during the Indian premier’s visit to the valley. He said that Kashmiris would continue their struggle until they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

Separately, the AJK PM called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan

He thanked the PTI chief for nominating him and expressing confidence in him, adding that he would advance the agenda of serving the people of Kashmir in the light of Imran’s vision.

He also expressed commitment to the implementation of a comprehensive plan for the development of the people of Kashmir, with special focus on the promotion of tourism and investment.

He said that his government would take the reform process forward in the light of the PTI chairman’s instructions. Imran expressed his best wishes for the newly-elected premier of AJK.