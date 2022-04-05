Babar gets car delivered to home after stellar performance against Australia

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday received a Jeep — BAIC BJ40 Plus 2022 — at his home for his record-breaking performance against Australia in the three-match ODI series, according to a news outlet.

Babar had scored 276 runs in three matches and was named player of the series. He was gifted a brand new jeep. Just after a day, the vehicle was sent to the skipper’s home.

Babar’s brother Safeer Azam shared the arrival of the vehicle at their home on his Instagram story.

Fans, as always, are loving the moment of their favourite and one of the finest cricketers in world cricket right now.

The Pakistani skipper had scored two back-to-back centuries to help his team win an ODI series against Australia after 20 years.