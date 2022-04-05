Afghanistan’s Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is eager to learn from former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, who has recently been appointed as a batting coach for the Afghanistan team for the upcoming UAE training camp.

Younis will join Umar Gul who was appointed as the bowling coach for the Afghanistan team.

On this occasion, the former right-handed batter shared his sentiments on his Twitter handle. He expressed his desire to work with the Afghanistan team since his playing days, and finally, he accepted the role.

“It has been my utmost desire to work with Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) as a coach, and the discussions have been going on since 2011 during my playing days. I now feel it’s the right time and the UAE camp is a perfect opportunity to work with ACB and get to know the upcoming talent more closely.” Younis posted on Twitter.

In response to Younis’s Tweet, Rashid responded eagerly, showing his respect for the legend. The 23-year-old replied to Younis’s tweet in Pashto. “Pakhair raghle Younus Bhai, looking forward to learning the most from you, INSHALLAH.” Rashid tweeted.

Younis and Gul will join the team in Abu Dhabi for 15 days. The duo will work with an expanded squad of 25 at a training and preparatory camp.