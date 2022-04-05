Sports

Afghanistan’s Rashid eager to learn from Younis

By News Desk

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is eager to learn from former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, who has recently been appointed as a batting coach for the Afghanistan team for the upcoming UAE training camp.

Younis will join Umar Gul who was appointed as the bowling coach for the Afghanistan team.

On this occasion, the former right-handed batter shared his sentiments on his Twitter handle. He expressed his desire to work with the Afghanistan team since his playing days, and finally, he accepted the role.

“It has been my utmost desire to work with Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) as a coach, and the discussions have been going on since 2011 during my playing days. I now feel it’s the right time and the UAE camp is a perfect opportunity to work with ACB and get to know the upcoming talent more closely.” Younis posted on Twitter.

In response to Younis’s Tweet, Rashid responded eagerly, showing his respect for the legend. The 23-year-old replied to Younis’s tweet in Pashto. “Pakhair raghle Younus Bhai, looking forward to learning the most from you, INSHALLAH.” Rashid tweeted.

Younis and Gul will join the team in Abu Dhabi for 15 days. The duo will work with an expanded squad of 25 at a training and preparatory camp.

Previous articlePakistan wishes to enhance long-term multi-domain relations with Nepal: General Bajwa
Next articleBabar gets car delivered to home after stellar performance against Australia
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babar gets car delivered to home after stellar performance against Australia

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Monday received a Jeep — BAIC BJ40 Plus 2022 — at his home for his record-breaking performance against Australia...
Read more
Sports

Ramiz Raja to meet Indian Cricket Board officials next week

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja is set to meet officials from the Indian cricket board for a formal meeting in Dubai. Raja will...
Read more
Sports

Good to be back home for struggling Ricciardo

MELBOURNE: Daniel Ricciardo thinks he might once have taken the Australian Grand Prix for granted but three years without any Formula One action at...
Read more
Sports

Coach Stead hopeful of Williamson’s return for England Tests

WELLINGTON: New Zealand coach Gary Stead hopes to have captain Kane Williamson back for their three-Test tour of England in June but says they...
Read more
Sports

Rampant Spurs go fourth in Premier League

LONDON: Tottenham powered into fourth place in the Premier League with a 5-1 rout of Newcastle, while West Ham's 2-1 victory pushed Everton deeper into...
Read more
Sports

PCB hands NOCs to Shaheen, Rizwan and others to play county in England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted permission to seven players to travel to England and participate in the 2022 county season. Sources have revealed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI begins preparations for General Elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at his Bani Gala residence. Sources privy to the matter...

PTI to give election tickets to local workers: Aamir Kiani

General election to be held within three months: PM

Neighbours agree to mega plan for Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.