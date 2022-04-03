World

Ukrainian president alleges retreating Russian troops leaving mines

By Agencies
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of deliberately mining areas in northern Ukraine as they withdraw or are pushed out by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine says its troops have retaken control of more than 30 towns and villages in the Kyiv region since Russia announced this week it would scale down its operations around the capital and in the neighbouring northern region of Chernihiv to focus on battles in the east.

“In the north of our country, the invaders are leaving. It is slow but noticeable. In some places they are being kicked out with fighting. Elsewhere they’re abandoning the positions themselves,” Zelenskiy said in a video address released on Saturday, without citing evidence.

“They are mining all this territory. Houses are mined, equipment is mined, even the bodies of dead people.”

Chernihiv Governor Viacheslav Chaus on Saturday also accused Russian troops of planting mines as they drew back from positions around the regional capital.

“There are a lot of mines. They (the villages) are strewn with them,” he said on national television.

Russia’s defence ministry did not reply to a request for comment on the allegations.

Reuters could not independently verify the allegations.

On Saturday, the emergencies service told people in the Kyiv region’s newly liberated zones to be vigilant, saying over 1,500 explosives had been found in one day during a search of the village of Dmytrivka, west of the capital.

Zelenskiy said efforts were ongoing to clear mines and secure the areas, but advised residents who had fled to stay away for now.

“It is still impossible to return to normal life as it was,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the action he launched on Feb 24 a “special military operation aimed at demilitarising and denazifying” Ukraine.

Ukraine and its allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of aggression. Since the invasion, more than 10 million people have been displaced from their homes.

Previous articleBilawal urges PM Khan to opt for an ‘honourable exit’
Next articleEpaper – April 3-2022 ISB
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Ukraine conflict day 37: Ukraine neither confirms nor denies fuel depot attack

A fuel depot was ablaze at one of Russia's main logistics hubs for its Ukraine war effort on Friday. Moscow described it as a...
Read more
World

Xi Jinping urges China, EU to bring more stability to a turbulent world

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China and the European Union (EU) should bring more stability to a world plagued by a...
Read more
World

Yemen’s warring parties agree two-month truce in major breakthrough

ADEN: The warring sides in Yemen's seven-year conflict have for the first time in years agreed a nationwide truce, which would also allow fuel...
Read more
World

Ukraine war pushes eurozone inflation to new record

Spiralling energy bills and disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine caused consumer prices in the eurozone to surge by a new record of...
Read more
World

Hindutva goons attack Muslim man for selling ‘halal’ meat in Karnataka

KARNATAKA: Hindutva goons assaulted a Muslim man in Shivamogga area in the Indian state of Karnataka for selling halal meat. The Muslim man named Tousif,...
Read more
World

Ramadan: Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries to observe first roza on Saturday

The Holy month of Ramadan will begin in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and several other countries on Saturday. According to the official...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal urges PM Khan to opt for an ‘honourable exit’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday urged the prime minister to opt for an 'honourable exit' instead of looking for...

Rethinking Civil Services Reforms

Sheer brinkmanship

Unite and rule, prime minister!

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.