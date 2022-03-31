No-trust motion: NA session adjourned till Sunday after opposition’s protest

The crucial National Assembly session to debate the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which resumed after a three-day recess on Thursday, was adjourned minutes after it began.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who presided over the session, adjourned the session till 11:30am on Sunday.

At the beginning of the session, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Babar Awan moved a motion to adjourn the session so the assembly hall could be used for the Parliamentary Committee on National Security’s meeting that was scheduled to be held at 6pm.

The motion was rejected after voting.

Subsequently, the deputy speaker opened the floor for questions. The opposition MNAs, however, continued to insist that the speaker call for a vote on the no-confidence motion today amid chants of “go Imran go”.

Terming the opposition’s attitude “non-serious”, Suri adjourned the session till Sunday when the vote on the no-confidence motion is expected to take place.

He also announced that the meeting of the parliamentary committee would be held in Committee Room No 2.

The resolution against the embattled premier was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28 and it was approved for debate the very same day.

According to a 24-point agenda issued ahead of the session, the debate on the no-trust motion against the PM was fourth in order.