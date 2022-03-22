Broadsheet boss’ claim proves Nawaz subjected to witch-hunt: Shehbaz

LAHORE: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed authorities for subjecting Nawaz Sharif and his family to a “vicious politically-motivated witch-hunt” to keep the deposed prime minister out of public life as has been claimed by the Kaveh Moussavi, chief of the asset recovery firm Broadsheet.

Giving vent to his dismay at the NAB inquiry initiated against Nawaz, Shehbaz in a tweet wrote: “Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired witch-hunt of Nawaz Sharif & family in the name of so-called accountability. Corruption allegations were made to keep him out of public life. Now the whole edifice of lies, deceit [and] character assassination stands demolished.”

Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired witch-hunt of Nawaz Sharif & family in the name of so-called accountability. Corruption allegations were made to keep him out of public life. Now the whole edifice of lies, deceit & character assassination stands demolished — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 22, 2022

During an interview given to The News, Moussavi extended an apology to Nawaz for blaming him for corruption.

He said that after a probe spanning 21 years, no corruption charges were proved against Nawaz or any other member of his family.

He said he felt no hesitation in issuing an apology to the former prime minister for his being party to a scam masquerading as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He declared the dirty money watchdog a fraud “through and through”.

Broadsheet was contracted by former president Pervez Musharraf’s government to probe corruption charges against Nawaz and his family.

ALLEGATIONS OF BRIBE

Interestingly, Moussavi had in January last year accused Nawaz of offering a bribe to Broadsheet for abandoning the probe against his foreign assets.

In an interview, he said his firm had refused the deal offered by the person, who introduced himself as the nephew of the former premier, in 2012, saying Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

The Sharif family owned assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe, he claimed, adding the family had to explain the resources used to amass these assets.