NATIONAL

Broadsheet boss’ claim proves Nawaz subjected to witch-hunt: Shehbaz

By Monitoring Report
Former Prime Minister of pakistan , Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif discussing some points with his younger brother and Chief Minister of punjab, Province , Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the workers convention in Lahore, Pakistan . 04 , October 2017. Sharif was removed from the prime ministers position after a Supreme Court ruling disqualified him from holding political office because of corruption allegations . The intra-party election is being held after the National Assembly on Monday passed the Elections Bill 2017, paving way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain chairmanship of the ruling party.Photo0 by Rana Imran (Photo by Rana Imran/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

LAHORE: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed authorities for subjecting Nawaz Sharif and his family to a “vicious politically-motivated witch-hunt” to keep the deposed prime minister out of public life as has been claimed by the Kaveh Moussavi, chief of the asset recovery firm Broadsheet.

Giving vent to his dismay at the NAB inquiry initiated against Nawaz, Shehbaz in a tweet wrote: “Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired witch-hunt of Nawaz Sharif & family in the name of so-called accountability. Corruption allegations were made to keep him out of public life. Now the whole edifice of lies, deceit [and] character assassination stands demolished.”

During an interview given to The News, Moussavi extended an apology to Nawaz for blaming him for corruption.

He said that after a probe spanning 21 years, no corruption charges were proved against Nawaz or any other member of his family.

He said he felt no hesitation in issuing an apology to the former prime minister for his being party to a scam masquerading as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He declared the dirty money watchdog a fraud “through and through”.

Broadsheet was contracted by former president Pervez Musharraf’s government to probe corruption charges against Nawaz and his family.

ALLEGATIONS OF BRIBE

Interestingly, Moussavi had in January last year accused Nawaz of offering a bribe to Broadsheet for abandoning the probe against his foreign assets.

In an interview, he said his firm had refused the deal offered by the person, who introduced himself as the nephew of the former premier, in 2012, saying Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

The Sharif family owned assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe, he claimed, adding the family had to explain the resources used to amass these assets.

Previous articleChina searches for victims, flight recorders after first plane crash in 12 years
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

A timeline of Pakistan-India military confidence building measures

LAHORE: At a time when the world was grappling with the fighting between Russia and Ukraine, war clouds nearly hovered over South Asia on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top Saudi diplomat calls on army chief

LAHORE: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in hosting the 48th...
Read more
NATIONAL

Only lifetime disqualification will end horse-trading: attorney general

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government asked the Supreme Court to advise if it could seek lifelong disqualification of dissidents from the ruling Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM extends sympathy to China over plane crash

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday extended deep sadness and sympathy over the passenger plane crash to visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China share concern about sanctions on Russia: Beijing

BEIJING: Pakistan and China share the concern about "spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions" on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition will ‘clean bowl’ Imran, declares Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to descend from the hills of Banigala and listen to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Only lifetime disqualification will end horse-trading: attorney general

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government asked the Supreme Court to advise if it could seek lifelong disqualification of dissidents from the ruling Pakistan...

FM extends sympathy to China over plane crash

Pakistan, China share concern about sanctions on Russia: Beijing

Pakistan bowls out Australia for 391 in third Test

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.