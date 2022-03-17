NATIONAL

PM orders monitoring of MNAs ahead of vote on no-trust move

By News Desk

In a bid to thwart the Opposition’s no-trust move, the PTI political committee meeting, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, decided that Islamabad’s Sindh House will not be allowed to turn into a horse-trading hub, well-informed sources said.

Sindh House is in the news after a federal minister accused the PPP of using the building for its nefarious designs.

On March 14, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi had claimed that the PPP has deployed additional SSU commandos at the building “to protect the bags of looted wealth #ZardariMafia brought to try & bribe our MNAs!”

Following up on his statement, the PTI minister also wrote a letter to Secretary Establishment demanding an immediate inquiry on SSU Sindh DIG Maqsood Memon.

Sources privy to the matter said that the meeting decided to strictly monitor the lawmakers and Sindh House to ensure that no one falls prey to horse-trading.

Civilian intelligence agencies were directed to closely observe the location, mobile phone data and the movement of lawmakers, and report to the premier on a daily basis.

Khattak, Qureshi tasked to woo disgruntled lawmakers
Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan tasked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to woo disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling PTI, sources said.

The meeting also agreed to call the National Assembly session on March 21 and empowered the premier to take the final decision in this regard.

A legal team briefed the meeting on convening the NA session for voting on the no-trust motion against the premier.

Ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion, the meeting suggested the prime minister call in a parliamentary party meeting of the PTI to identify the defiant and “missing” lawmakers of the party.

News Desk

NATIONAL

Meta introduces special initiatives for online safety of women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Meta has launched two new initiatives in Pakistan, focused on womens’ safety online that includes the Online Safety Guide and StopNCII (Non consensual...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges expatriates to make “safe investments” in CBD, RUDA projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that there were massive investment opportunities available for the overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in Central Business...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on wining South Korea presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday, days after the conservative opposition candidate from South Korea rode to victory in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

National government suggestion exposed Shahbaz’s true intentions: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif exposed himself before the nation when he floated...
Read more
NATIONAL

State challenges brother’s acquittal in Qandeel murder

ISLAMABAD: The government moved the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the convict in the murder of Qandeel Baloch, a model on social media,...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC orders Sindh to file response on SC LG verdict implementation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the provincial government to submit its reply over the implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdict...
Read more
NATIONAL

BoR retrieves state land

