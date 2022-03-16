NATIONAL

Man kills three family members over property dispute in Gujrat

By Staff Report
GUJRAT: In a triple murder case, accused Safdar Hussain killed his two nieces and a sister-in-law over a property dispute in Gujrat.
Per details, Safdar killed Shakeela Munawar, wife of his real brother who is based in Saudi Arabia, along with a nephew Abdul Rashan, 12 and two nieces Ayesha, 10, and Maryam, 7, in a property dispute in Shampur area of ​​Kakrali police station.
A heavy contingent of Police reached the spot and arrested accused Safdar Hussain. Punjab Forensic Science Agency team has collected evidence from the crime scene.
According to the police spokesperson, IG Punjab, taking notice of the tragic incident of murder, has called for a report from RPO Gujranwala and DPO Gujrat.
