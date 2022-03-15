NATIONAL

Indonesia, Malaysia agree to cement trade ties with Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties covering political trade, and economic matters.

The understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Ms Retno Marsudi, said  a press statement issued on Tuesday.

The two sides exchanged views on a wide range of topics of mutual interest. Both foreign ministers also agreed to enhance cooperation at the United Nations, ASEAN, OIC and other multilateral fora.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain engaged on issues of common interest, both bilateral and multilateral.

The Indonesian foreign minister extended a cordial invitation to Qureshi to visit Indonesia. Accepting the invitation, the foreign minister agreed to visit Indonesia at a mutually convenient date.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi held a telephone discussion with his Malaysian counterpart YB Dato’ Sri Saifuddin Abdulla.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the multilateral fora.

Acknowledging the long history of close cooperation between both brotherly countries, the ministers reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the partnership. The two foreign ministers agreed on keeping the positive momentum in the political relations, deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, expanding cultural relations, promoting tourism and people-to-people exchanges. They also agreed to remain engaged on issues of common interest, both bilateral and multilateral.

Staff Report

