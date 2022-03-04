Sports

Ramiz Raja gives nod for Women’s PSL from next year

By News Desk

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to hold a PSL-style league next year for women cricketers, head of women’s wing Tania Malik announced on Wednesday.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has also given the approval. The idea was to commence the league this year, but it was decided to stage from next year due to no space in the current window.

During a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Tania Malik also hailed the performances of the women’s team as they have won two warm-up games in the World Cup, beating New Zealand and Bangladesh.

“Our team combination is good, and hopefully, the team can progress in the final four.

Meanwhile, Tania praised Southern Punjab Cricket Association for taking the lead in promoting women’s cricket at the grass-root level.

A T20 match will be played between Southern Punjab and Sindh on March 4. The match is taking place as part of the Women’s Day celebrations.

“Since taking office, women’s cricket has been facing difficulties. Efforts are being made to take steps for the promotion of women’s cricket and women to come forward in every field,” Tania added.

It must be noted Chairman Ramiz Raja had hinted at launching women and U19 PSL in his first press conference as chairman.

Previous articlePakistan urges restraint, ‘avoidance of disproportionate actions’ in Russia-Ukraine conflict
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq punishes faltering Australia in first Test

Rawalpindi: Recalled opener Imam-ul-Haq said his hundred against Australia was "special" as Pakistan finished the opening day of the first Test against Australia on...
Read more
Sports

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies of ‘suspected heart attack’

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has died of suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 52 years. Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed...
Read more
Sports

Imam’s ton helps Pakistan dominate in Rawalpindi test against Australia

Opener Imamul Haq Friday cracked a maiden Test century to lead Pakistan's solid start in the first match of the series against Australia in...
Read more
Sports

History made as international cricket revives in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain said on Friday that it was a historic moment as international cricket has revived in...
Read more
Sports

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games torch relay kicks off in China

The torch relay for the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games has begun a three-day journey covering the Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones. The Paralympic Heritage...
Read more
HEADLINES

Xi to attend opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games scheduled on Friday night at the National Stadium. Xi,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Markhor population doubles in 3 decades in Pakistan

LAHORE: When the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classified markhor, or wild goat, as an endangered species in Pakistan, the northwestern provincial...

Xiaomi smartphone manufacturing facility inaugurated: Hammad

Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq punishes faltering Australia in first Test

SPI Inflation decreases to 15.23pc on yearly basis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.