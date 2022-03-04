Ramiz Raja gives nod for Women’s PSL from next year

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to hold a PSL-style league next year for women cricketers, head of women’s wing Tania Malik announced on Wednesday.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has also given the approval. The idea was to commence the league this year, but it was decided to stage from next year due to no space in the current window.

During a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Tania Malik also hailed the performances of the women’s team as they have won two warm-up games in the World Cup, beating New Zealand and Bangladesh.

“Our team combination is good, and hopefully, the team can progress in the final four.

Meanwhile, Tania praised Southern Punjab Cricket Association for taking the lead in promoting women’s cricket at the grass-root level.

A T20 match will be played between Southern Punjab and Sindh on March 4. The match is taking place as part of the Women’s Day celebrations.

“Since taking office, women’s cricket has been facing difficulties. Efforts are being made to take steps for the promotion of women’s cricket and women to come forward in every field,” Tania added.

It must be noted Chairman Ramiz Raja had hinted at launching women and U19 PSL in his first press conference as chairman.