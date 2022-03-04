Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance science, tech ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to promote science and technology linkages and enhance bilateral cooperation between the youth of both countries.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev wherein they exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral interest and important regional and international matters.

President Alvi expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral ties and reiterated desire to promote multifaceted cooperation in all spheres including political, trade, economic, defence, security, connectivity, education and cultural exchanges.

He elaborated Pakistan’s efforts for enhanced engagement with Central Asia within the framework of the “Vision Central Asia” policy. President Alvi highlighted prospects of regional integration and connectivity to Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries through Pakistan’s seaports.

He said Trans-Afghan Railway would be one such project to establish consolidated land connectivity. He also underscored the importance of air connectivity for boosting tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The president emphasised that peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital to reap dividends of land connectivity. He said a peaceful Afghanistan would contribute to the economic progress and prosperity of the region and beyond.

President Alvi lauded the signing of the Joint Declaration on Next Steps in Strategic Partnership between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and MoUs and agreements in multiple areas. He said that the signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) would open new avenues of enhancing bilateral trade.

The two presidents also discussed key regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two leaders noted progress on collaboration in education, culture, security and defence and reiterated commitment to continue pursuing common goals of economic development at all levels.

The Uzbek president was on his two-day first ever visit to Pakistan after assuming the office in 2016, along with a high-level ministerial and business delegation. Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy historic fraternal relations, marked by mutual respect and rooted in common culture and similar traditions.