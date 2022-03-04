NATIONAL

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance science, tech ties

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to promote science and technology linkages and enhance bilateral cooperation between the youth of both countries.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev wherein they exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral interest and important regional and international matters.

President Alvi expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral ties and reiterated desire to promote multifaceted cooperation in all spheres including political, trade, economic, defence, security, connectivity, education and cultural exchanges.

He elaborated Pakistan’s efforts for enhanced engagement with Central Asia within the framework of the “Vision Central Asia” policy. President Alvi highlighted prospects of regional integration and connectivity to Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries through Pakistan’s seaports.

He said Trans-Afghan Railway would be one such project to establish consolidated land connectivity. He also underscored the importance of air connectivity for boosting tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The president emphasised that peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital to reap dividends of land connectivity. He said a peaceful Afghanistan would contribute to the economic progress and prosperity of the region and beyond.

President Alvi lauded the signing of the Joint Declaration on Next Steps in Strategic Partnership between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and MoUs and agreements in multiple areas. He said that the signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) would open new avenues of enhancing bilateral trade.

The two presidents also discussed key regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two leaders noted progress on collaboration in education, culture, security and defence and reiterated commitment to continue pursuing common goals of economic development at all levels.

The Uzbek president was on his two-day first ever visit to Pakistan after assuming the office in 2016, along with a high-level ministerial and business delegation. Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy historic fraternal relations, marked by mutual respect and rooted in common culture and similar traditions.

Previous articleGovt materialising dream of the poor to own house: PM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt materialising dream of the poor to own house: PM

Says dead capital being turned into valuable assets through RUDA, CBD ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is fulfilling the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cement prices rise up to Rs15 a bag

KARACHI: A day after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told that contractors stopped working on all government-funded housing projects months ago because of...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi appears before ATC in Parliament attack case

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad with regard to the 2014 Parliament House attack case despite having...
Read more
NATIONAL

Uzbekistan president wraps up two-day Pakistan visit

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev returned home on Friday after the conclusion of his two-day visit to Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev met Pakistan President...
Read more
NATIONAL

Russia-Pakistan cooperation in energy sector

Before leaving for Russia on his maiden visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave an interview to Russia TV, in which he said that Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 1.90 lakh acres state land worth Rs. 476.43b retrieved across Punjab: Babar Hayat

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Babar Hayat Tarar has said that more than 1.89 lakh acres of state land worth Rs.476.43...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Uzbekistan president wraps up two-day Pakistan visit

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev returned home on Friday after the conclusion of his two-day visit to Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev met Pakistan President...

Russia-Pakistan cooperation in energy sector

Over 1.90 lakh acres state land worth Rs. 476.43b retrieved across Punjab: Babar Hayat

Jahangir Khan Tareen

Tareen to fly back to Pakistan in couple of days

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.