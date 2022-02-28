World

Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping

By Mian Abrar

Senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in China’s capital, Beijing.

The officials are members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and members of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as well as secretaries of the leading Party members groups of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

After reading through their work reports, Xi urged them to take historical initiative and greet the convocation of the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress with concrete action.

He called on them to maintain a high degree of unity with the CPC Central Committee and steadfastly implement its policies and work arrangements.

Xi asked them to push the sectors and departments under their watch to fully, accurately and comprehensively apply the new development philosophy and accelerate the formation of a new development paradigm to promote high-quality development.

He also urged them to live up to the leadership responsibility for the full and strict governance over the Party.

Their reports summed up experiences over the past year and stated the main points of their future work, which include:

– remain committed to closely aligning themselves with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of political stance, direction, principle, and path;

– take the lead in studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and actively promote the great founding spirit of the CPC;

– resolutely implement the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee and Xi’s instructions, coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, and coordinate development with security;

– steadily improve Party conduct and root out corruption in the fields they are in charge of;

– set up good examples, uphold integrity and enhance self-discipline, and willingly submit to oversight.

Previous articleChina issues report on U.S. human rights violations
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China issues report on U.S. human rights violations

China's State Council Information Office on Monday issued the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021. The report said the human...
Read more
World

Rare UN General Assembly session today to have say on Russia

Russia will find out just how isolated it is on the world stage on Monday as the United Nations holds a rare emergency special...
Read more
World

Ukraine calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ as talks with Russia open

Russia and Ukraine met on Monday for their first talks since the outbreak of war last week, with Kyiv demanding an “immediate ceasefire” as...
Read more
World

Taliban ban Afghans from evacuating amid massive security sweep

KABUL: The Taliban have clamped down on Afghans leaving the country as, separately, their forces continue a massive security sweep, going house-to-house across the...
Read more
Top Headlines

UN holding two meetings on Russia’s attack on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The UN's two major bodies -- the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council -- are holding separate meetings...
Read more
World

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

MELBOURNE: Oil prices jumped on Monday on escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which in turn led President Vladimir Putin to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt facilitating IT sector to create employment opportunities for youth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that facilitating IT sector to create huge employment opportunities for the tech-savvy youth in the country is...

Actor Osman Khalid Butt files petition in SC against acquittal of slain Qandeel Baloch’s brother

MQM yet to decide about opposition’s no-trust motion: Khalid Maqbool

Indian account bids to stop Australian cricket team’s tour of Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.