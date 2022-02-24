An ill-timed visit

Russia-US tensions over Ukraine were already visible months before Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to visit Moscow. Russia was already feeling threatened by the extension of NATO to Its borders. It had accused the USA and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to stop Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. On December 3, The Washington Post published an intelligence report which warned that Russia was planning a massive military offensive against Ukraine involving 175,000 troops. Members of European Parliament had called for a united response and voiced support for Ukraine. A day before Mr Khan’s arrival in Moscow, British PM Boris Johnson had claimed that Russia had planned the biggest war in Europe since 1945. Mr Khan could have waited till the looming crisis was over. At a time when the world’s eyes are glued to events unfolding on the Russia-Ukraine border, and with the US-led Western powers slamming the Kremlin, limelight has been taken away from Mr Khan’s ‘landmark’ visit.

The statements from the Pakistan side on the eve of the visit show these were made in haste. If Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister is to be believed Pakistan’s ambassador had expressed support for her country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. While traveling to Moscow, Mr Khan had asserted that he did not believe that military conflicts solved problems. This has led to a US State Department spokesman to hypocritically talk about aversion to a costly and destabilizing conflict and express hope that every country around the world would make that point clearly in unambiguous language in their engagements with the Russian Federation. One hopes there would be no off-the-cuff gaffes from the PM in Moscow

Mr Khan’s visit would be judged by what it brings to Pakistan. This includes a meaningful and timetable-based advance on gas pipeline construction, an unlocking of Russian diplomatic support, including at the UN, and economic assistance in the coming months. Improving relations with Moscow is to be welcomed but it is also crucial that Islamabad maintains a balance in foreign ties so that it doesn’t end up favouring one side over the other.

Pakistan meanwhile needs to help its citizens stranded in Ukraine including some three thousand students, as estimated by BBC. There is already a rush on flights and tickets have become costly. Other countries have employed their airlines to bring back their citizens while Pakistan has yet to take the required action.