Rehman Malik dies of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik passed away due to Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was 70.

Malik, who was suffering from Covid-related complications, had been hospitalised in Islamabad and on ventilator support since early February, said his spokesperson Riaz Ahmad Turi.

Confirming the news of his death, PPP Senator Sehar Kamran tweeted: “Dr Rehman Malik left us today.”

He is survived by his widow and two sons.

Malik remained the minister for interior from 2008 to 2013 during the PPP government.

A close confidant of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, he played a key role in the investigation into her assassination.

His role as Bhutto’s security chief at the time of her assassination in December 2017 also came under question and he was criticised for not staying back on the site following the blast to ensure her safety.

Politicians took to Twitter to express their condolences on Malik’s death.

Deeply saddened to hear of sudden demise of Senator #RehmanMalik. A huge loss indeed. May Allah swt rest his soul in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vXH8jJGoE0 — Mumtaz Ali Chandio PPP (@mumtazchandiomp) February 22, 2022

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s father also mourned the death of the PPP veteran.