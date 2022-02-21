World

Trump’s new social media application ‘Truth Social’ begins gradual rollout

By AFP
LONDONDERRY MA. OCTOBER 25: President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign stop on October 25, 2020 in Londonderry, MA. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s new social media app started a gradual rollout late Sunday and should be “fully operational” by late March, potentially raising the former president’s profile more than a year after he was banned by major platforms.

“This week, we will begin to roll out to people on the Apple App store,” said Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), parent company of the new app Truth Social.

The former Republican congressman was speaking Sunday on conservative Fox News.

“I think, by the end of March, we’re going to be fully operational — at least within the United States,” added Nunes, who resigned from the US House to lead the Trump group.

Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which banned him following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

On Sunday, the App Store was allowing visitors to pre-order Truth Social starting Monday, the Presidents Day holiday in the United States.

Later Sunday, the app was reported as available to some of those who had pre-ordered.

“It’s actually very moving for me to see people that are on the platform that have had their voice canceled,” Nunes said.

‘The truth is coming’

“We want (customers) to tell us what they would like to have on the platform, which is the opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform,” he said.

Trump and his wife Melania Trump also plan on Monday to offer for sale 10,000 NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, illustrating key moments in the Trump presidency. NFTs are certified digital images that can be bought and sold.

“TRUTH is coming […]” congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, tweeted Friday, in an allusion to the ominous “Winter is coming” catchphrase of the television series “Game of Thrones.”

She posted a screengrab of her message on Truth Beta, the test version of the new site, saying, “I’m so excited to be on TRUTH!”

And Donald Trump Jr. celebrated on Twitter, posting, “Time for some Truth!!!” and including what he said was his father’s first post on Truth Social: “Get Ready! Your favourite President will see you soon!”

TMTG, asked for comment by AFP, did not immediately respond.

The group reportedly has a $1.25 billion treasure chest as it seeks a niche in a crowded conservative social-media marketplace, currently served by platforms such as Gettr, Parler and Gab.

Before being banned by Twitter, Trump had some 89 million followers there and used the platform constantly, both for presidential statements and to attack rivals.

Trump, who is 75, has hinted but never definitively said whether he will seek the presidency again.

He is currently under the shadow of multiple investigations and lawsuits, including over his tax filings and his efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

Previous articleKP begins drive to vaccinate over 1mn children against polio
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Myanmar to contest ICJ Rohingya case, without Suu Kyi

THE HAGUE: Myanmar's junta is set to replace Aung San Suu Kyi at the UN's top court Monday as it seeks to dismiss a...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPC Central Committee, State Council congratulate Chinese Winter Olympic delegation

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and China's State Council have sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for its "best...
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia seeks fresh round of talks with Iran

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the kingdom was looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with rival Iran despite...
Read more
World

Students in Iran protest against Karnataka Hijab ban

TEHRAN: A large number of students held a protest demonstration in front of the Indian embassy in Iran's capital city, Tehran against the ban...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zaira Wasim voices support for hijab, calls it ‘religious obligation’

NEW DELHI: Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has said that any woman who has to decide between wearing either Hijab or pursuing her is...
Read more
World

Farmer anger will test Modi as India’s ‘grain bowl’ votes

Amandeep Kaur Dholewal rose from a traditional Indian cot and began speaking to a small gathering of men and women who sat cross-legged in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Graft, money laundering ‘most important’ problems for Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said corruption and money laundering were the "most important problem" for countries like Pakistan after a massive leak...

Alvi wishes Queen Elizabeth a rapid return to good health

Doctors protest knife attack on JPMC colleagues

Govt supporting IT sector to promote economic, scientific development: Alvi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.