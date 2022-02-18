Pakistan offers huge opportunities in IT, digitalisation: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged tech companies to invest in Pakistan as the country possesses adequate tech talent and its economy is becoming more conducive to foreign investment.

The president, addressing a meeting via video-link with technology entrepreneurs based in Singapore, said that Pakistan offers huge investment opportunities in the fields of IT and digitalisation, and international companies need to benefit from the business-friendly climate of the country.

He said that the government is focusing on digitalisation, data integration, and cyber security and facilitating foreign investors through one window facilities.

The president also lauded the government’s commitment to facilitate and support foreign investment in the technology sector by establishing Special Technology Zones (SEZs) and improving the ease of doing business.

The meeting was informed that enormous opportunities exist in Pakistan for tech companies to work in the areas of app development, AI-based digital identity solutions, digital payments, e-commerce, and digital remittance platforms.

Separately, Alvi has called for a broad-based campaign at the national level to raise awareness amongst the people about implications of rapid population growth on the socio economic development of the country.

In an interaction with senior journalists on Friday, the president stressed the media to play its important role in shaping the public opinion and behaviours regarding family planning.

He also emphasised the need for political will with an active input by the parliamentarians to lead a mass movement of advocacy on population management.

In his remarks, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said unplanned population growth could become an issue of national security, where the future generation grows in absence of proper education and health facilities.

He said the government is sensitising the masses at all levels involving political leaders, academia, executive, Ulema, civil society and youth.