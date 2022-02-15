Iran says nuclear deal ‘at hand’ but sanctions must be ‘truly lifted’

Iran has said an agreement to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was “at hand,” but insisted that sanctions be “truly lifted” through ongoing talks in Vienna.

After months of on-off negotiations, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell added to hopes of a renewed deal.

“I strongly believe an agreement is in sight,” he said on Twitter, after a call with Iran’s foreign minister.

“The moment has come to make an ultimate effort and reach a compromise,” Borrell said, in his dual capacity as coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal agreed between Iran and world powers in 2015.

But Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, when meeting with Irish foreign and defense minister Simon Coveney on Monday, said that “sanctions must be truly lifted” in the ongoing negotiations to revive the deal in the Austrian capital.

“The rights of the Iranian people must be respected,” he added.

The talks involve Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly.