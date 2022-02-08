Sports

Australia women win final ODI to finish Ashes series unbeaten

By Reuters
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 08: The Australia team (Back Row, L to R) Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Tahlia Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Nicola Carey (Front Row, L to R) Alana King, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, and Jess Jonassen celebrate winning the Ashes 12-4 against England after game three of the Women's Ashes One Day International series at Junction Oval on February 08, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: Skipper Meg Lanning led by example as Australia crushed England by eight wickets in the third and final one-dayer to finish the multi-format Ashes series unbeaten on Tuesday.

Australia’s bowlers, spearheaded by Annabel Sutherland (4-31), laid the foundation for their 3-0 sweep of the one-day leg of the series by bowling out England for 163 at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.

Lanning led their chase with an unbeaten 57 as Australia romped home with 13.4 overs to spare for a 12-4 series victory less than a month after their men’s team’s 4-0 Ashes triumph against England.

The England team under Heather Knight finished winless, their points coming from two washed-out T20 matches in Adelaide and a drawn test in Canberra.

“We have had so many contributors. That holds us in good stead moving forwards,” said Lanning whose team are overwhelming favourites to win the World Cup in New Zealand beginning next month.

“Today was a complete performance with bat and ball.”

Knight said their performance dipped towards the end of a tiring tour. “We will be a bit frustrated there were a few opportunities missed.

“The last two games aren’t a reflection of us as a side. We were a bit fatigued and a bit tired,” added Knight.

Reuters

