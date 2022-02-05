NATIONAL

MQM-L hitman Pahari secretly released from Sukkur prison

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) hitman Mohammad Ajmal, better-known as Ajmal Pahari, who remained involved in scores of terrorism and murder instances in Karachi, was secretly released from the Sukkur prison on Saturday.

Pahari was released from Central Jail Sukkur after his request for bail was accepted by a local court. At the time of his release, he is said to have completely changed his appearance.

Pahari was first arrested in 2000 and booked in several cases, including one related to the killing of four American Union Texas employees along with their Pakistan-origin driver. However, he was acquitted in all the cases within five years and was released in 2005.

He was re-arrested in New Karachi in March 2011 and booked in a number of criminal cases, including an armed attack on the convoy of Crime Investigation Department (CID) superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Aslam Khan in Gizri in January 2006 that left two police officials dead.

He was among the 74 condemned, undertrial and convicted prisoners who were shifted from the Karachi central prison to other penitentiaries in the province in 2014 after the approval of the then Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Maqbool Baqar.

Staff Report

