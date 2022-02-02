NATIONAL

Pakistan, Japan identify areas to expand economic cooperation: Tarin

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has stated that Pakistan and Japan have enjoyed cordial and friendly relations over the years and this relationship will continue to become even stronger with every passing day.

He was talking to Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro, who called on him on Wednesday.

Both reviewed the spectrum of business and investment relations and identified areas for further strengthening and expanding economic cooperation. He congratulated the Finance Minister on achieving important economic reforms.

The finance minister appreciated the support extended by the government of Japan for infrastructural and institutional development in Pakistan and said Japan is a major development partner of Pakistan. He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the Government for economic progress and social uplift of the masses.

Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan, said Japan greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan. He highlighted operations of the Japanese entities in Pakistan and expressed confidence that business and economic linkages would further strengthen between the two countries.

The finance minister thanked Wada Mitsuhiro for his sentiments and hoped the bilateral collaboration between the two countries would further grow during his tenure.

