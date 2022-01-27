Pakistan reports new record of 91,854 active Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered a record of more than 90,000 active cases of coronavirus, while the number of deaths also rose to a three-month high as the nation battles a fifth wave of the virus.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the nation reported 7,539 new cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday. Statistics 27 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,272

Positive Cases: 7539

Positivity %: 11.91%

Deaths :25

Patients on Critical Care: 1240 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 27, 2022 With this, the total caseload has risen to 1.3 million, according to the federal body, which leads the campaign against the pandemic. Another 25 people lost their lives due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest since October 14, taking the death toll to 29,162, while 1,240 patients are said to be in critical condition. During the period, 1,784 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 1.2 million, the centre said. Sindh is the worst-affected province in the pandemic with 533,496 infections, followed by Punjab, which has reported 469,540 cases.

Last Friday, Pakistan reported 7,678 infections in a single day, its highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. This pushed the positivity ratio to a staggering 12.93 percent.

“We might see a peak after two weeks followed by a gradual decline,” Faisal Mahmood, associate professor of infections diseases at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), told Geo television channel.

He observed the number of hospitalisations are rising, citing the on-going wedding season for the rapid spread of the virus.

Pakistan is backing on ramping up the Covid-19 vaccination programme to avoid having to take any drastic new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

About 80 million people, or 36 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours:

605,450

Total vaccine administered till now: 174,022,456 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 27, 2022

The infection numbers are lower compared to other countries, such as India — but Pakistan tests 50 to 60 thousand people a day compared to India where around 1.9 million tests are being done per day to cover a 1.38 billion-strong population.