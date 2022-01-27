NATIONAL

Pakistan reports new record of 91,854 active Covid-19 cases

By Staff Report
A woman sits as she queues with others to collect cash of financial assistance through a mobile wallet under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 9, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered a record of more than 90,000 active cases of coronavirus, while the number of deaths also rose to a three-month high as the nation battles a fifth wave of the virus.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the nation reported 7,539 new cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

With this, the total caseload has risen to 1.3 million, according to the federal body, which leads the campaign against the pandemic.

Another 25 people lost their lives due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest since October 14, taking the death toll to 29,162, while 1,240 patients are said to be in critical condition.

During the period, 1,784 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 1.2 million, the centre said.

Sindh is the worst-affected province in the pandemic with 533,496 infections, followed by Punjab, which has reported 469,540 cases.

A health worker (R) inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus PakVac vaccine during door to door vaccination in Karachi on January 11, 2022. Authorities kick-started the campaign earlier this month to erase the gap in the rates of inoculation between men and women in the nation’s largest city. — RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images

Last Friday, Pakistan reported 7,678 infections in a single day, its highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. This pushed the positivity ratio to a staggering 12.93 percent.

“We might see a peak after two weeks followed by a gradual decline,” Faisal Mahmood, associate professor of infections diseases at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), told Geo television channel.

He observed the number of hospitalisations are rising, citing the on-going wedding season for the rapid spread of the virus.

Pakistan is backing on ramping up the Covid-19 vaccination programme to avoid having to take any drastic new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

About 80 million people, or 36 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses.

The infection numbers are lower compared to other countries, such as India — but Pakistan tests 50 to 60 thousand people a day compared to India where around 1.9 million tests are being done per day to cover a 1.38 billion-strong population.

Staff Report

