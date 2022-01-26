Pakistan Rangers, India’s BSF exchange sweets at Wagah border

In a goodwill gesture, Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets with India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of 73rd Indian Republic Day.

It is a tradition of the Indian and Pakistani forces to exchange sweets on days of national importance for the two countries.

According to reports, exchange of sweets is also undertaken by the two sides during festivals like Diwali and Eid, Republic Day, Independence Day, BSF Raising Day on December 1 and Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14.

Earlier on January 1, Pakistan and India had exchanged sweets at various places along the Line of Control (LoC) at the beginning of the New Year and wished each other a “Happy New Year”.