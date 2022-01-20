SC bins Musharraf’s 2013 appeal against nomination rejection

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday threw out an appeal filed by the former president Pervez Musharraf against the rejection of his nomination papers for the 2013 general elections, declaring it was inadmissible for the proceedings.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial was hearing the appeal.

The court, in its remarks, said the former president would be able to defend objections to his nomination papers in case he again contested an election.

The court said the parliament elected in the general elections of 2013 stood dissolved.

Iqbal Hashmi, counsel for Musharraf, told the court his client had submitted his papers for a Karachi constituency.

“The former president’s second petition is against a Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision,” he told the court.

The SC ordered that a larger bench be constituted for hearing the former president’s second appeal.

When Hashmi requested the court to fix the same date for the hearing of both the appeals, Justice Bandial remarked that today’s petition had already been thrown out.

“Let’s wait what comes out of the second one when a larger bench of the apex court takes it up for the hearing,” he added.