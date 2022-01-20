Sports

Sabalenka survives service meltdown to avoid seed exodus

By Reuters

MELBOURNE: World number two Aryna Sabalenka survived a complete service meltdown to rally for a 1-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Wang Xinyu and avoid joining an exodus of top women’s seeds early on Thursday at the Australian Open.

Taking to court just after third seed Garbine Muguruza and sixth seed Anett Kontaveit had crashed out of the second round, Sabalenka looked to be going the same way when she double-faulted six times in her opening service game.

Her 12th double fault handed Chinese world number 100 Wang the opening set but even though the services errors continued, the Belarussian battled back to even up the contest on Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka had to rely on the rest of her game to keep her out of trouble as the double faults kept coming — there were 19 in all over the match — but ultimately progressed when Wang went long with a forehand.

“I already had a lot of experience playing without the serve so I was just telling myself ‘you have enough shots to still win the match even if you cannot serve’,” Sabalenka said.

“This kind of mentality helped me to stay in the game and actually find my serve.”

Sabalenka, who served up 12 double faults as she came from a set down in her first-round match against local wild card Storm Sanders on Tuesday, will face 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.

“It’s another tough opponent, I’ve played great matches against her,” said Sabalenka.

Iga Swiatek will be waiting for Sabalenka in the quarter-finals if they both get that far and she was the only one of the top seeds in early action on Thursday to come through her match without any issues.

The seventh-seeded former French Open champion confirmed her strong form by swatting aside Rebecca Peterson 6-2 6-2 on John Cain Arena.

“Just starting the match with a confidence was pretty important for me,” the Pole said.

“I felt like I was dominating from the beginning. After getting few breaks, it was much, much easier to go forward.”

Previous articleNorth Korea hints at restart of nuclear, missile tests, calls US ‘hostile’
Next articleUS Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year

Indian former doubles world number one Sania Mirza said on Wednesday she will retire from tennis at the end of this season with injuries...
Read more
Sports

Govt allows 25pc crowd occupancy for HBL PSL’s Karachi leg: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that the government has allowed spectators up to 25 percent of the stadium's capacity in the...
Read more
Sports

Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen included in ICC T20I team of the year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday reveals its T20I team of the year with three players from Pakistan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and...
Read more
Sports

Beijing 2022 official warns against violations of ‘Olympic spirit’

BEIJING: Behaviour by athletes that violates the Olympic spirit or Chinese rules could be subject to punishment, a Beijing 2022 official said, after rights...
Read more
Sports

Barty, Badosa power through as Nadal continues bid for 21st Slam

MELBOURNE: Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty stayed on course for a potential fourth-round showdown with Naomi Osaka with a second flawless display at the...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA ‘Best’ awards

PARIS: Bayern Munich's record-setting striker Robert Lewandowski retained FIFA's top men's player title Monday at "The Best" of 2021 ceremony as Barcelona captain Alexia...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.