Sports

Franchises make their picks in supplementary draft for PSL7

By News Desk

LAHORE: Team officials looking to further boost their squads for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday participated in the supplementary and replacement player draft for the tournament through a virtual session.

Franchises submitted their partial replacements for the players unavailable for the initial few matches.

Supplementary category round 1

The 2020 edition’s champions Karachi Kings, as decided through a random draw, had the first supplementary pick, and they added Sahibzada Farhan, winner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Domestic Cricketer of the Year Award 2021, to their squad.

The Lahore Qalandars, who had the second pick in the first round, picked pacer Mohammad Imran Randhawa.

PSL 2022: Franchises make their picks for players in supplementary draft

In the next four picks Islamabad United added pacer Musa Khan, who played for them in 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons; Quetta Gladiators reserved their pick; Multan Sultans picked England pacer David Willey; and, Peshawar Zalmi picked Mohammad Umar.

Supplementary category round 2

The second round followed a reverse order in which Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the second edition of PSL, going first, reserved their pick.

Defending champions Multan Sultans picked Rizwan Hussain, 2019 edition’s Quetta Gladiators picked Ghulam Mudassar, two-time champions Islamabad United plucked Zahir Khan, Lahore Qalandars further boosted their pace department with the addition of Akif Javed and Karachi Kings bagged Jordan Thompson.

It is pertinent to mention here that each franchise was allowed to pick a maximum of one foreign cricketer out of the two supplementary picks.

Replacement category

PSL 2022: Franchises make their picks for players in supplementary draft

Making the most of the opportunity to replace those players who were partially unavailable in PSL 7, Multan Sultans replaced Odean Smith with wicketkeeper-batter Johnson Charles and Rovman Powell with Dominic Drakes.

Quetta Gladiators replaced Naveen-ul-Haq with Luke Wood, James Vince with Will Smeed, Jason Roy with Shimron Hetmyer, and Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed with Ali Imran.

Karachi Kings replaced Pakistan U19 captain Qasim Akram, who is on national duty in the West Indies because of the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, with left-arm spinner Mohammad Taha Khan and reserved their pick for Tom Abell.

Qasim’s teammate Zeeshan Zamir was replaced with Mohammad Huraira, who had a terrific debut first-class season stroking a triple-century and finishing as the highest run-getter in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The unavailability of English wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt for a few initial matches saw Ben Dunk reuniting with Lahore Qalandars.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators reserved their one supplementary pick each, while all five franchises, except Quetta Gladiators, reserved their picks in the replacement round.

The final team roster after all the rounds concluded looked like this:

Islamabad United

  • In the supplementary round: Musa Khan and Zahir Khan (Silver).
  • In replacement round: Mohammad Huraira (Emerging)

Karachi Kings

  • In the supplementary round: Sahibzada Farhan and Jordan Thompson (both Silver).
  • In replacement round: Mohammad Taha Khan (Emerging)

Lahore Qalandars 

  • In the supplementary round: Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Akif Javed (both Silver).
  • In replacement round: Ben Dunk (Gold)

Multan Sultans 

  • In the supplementary round: David Willey (Diamond), Rizwan Hussain (Silver).
  • In replacement round: Johnson Charles and Dominic Drakes (both Silver)

Peshawar Zalmi 

  • In the supplementary round: Mohammad Umer (Emerging).

Quetta Gladiators 

  • In the supplementary round: Ghulam Mudassar (Emerging).
  • In replacement round: Luke Wood, Will Smeed and Ali Imran (all Silver), Shimron Hetmyer (Diamond)
Previous articleRelief operation continues in Murree, major roads cleared
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

No Ronaldo as Salah joins Messi, Lewandowski for FIFA award

ZURICH: Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the three-man shortlist on Friday for FIFA’s best player award for 2021, with Mohamed Salah on it instead. Six-time...
Read more
Sports

David Warner shares how ‘hurt’ he is on being dropped as SunRisers Hyderabad captain

Australian opener David Warner has lost his position as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) because of his poor form with the bat in the...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan women’s cricket team coach David Hemp tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan women’s cricket team coach David Hemp on Friday has tested positive for COVID-19. While coming to Pakistan from England to join the women’s cricket...
Read more
Sports

PSL 2022: Who is Peshawar Zalmi’s new rapper?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner and teams are getting ready for the seventh edition of the country's biggest cricket tournament. The...
Read more
Sports

Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok lose women’s semi-finals at Adelaide International

ADELAIDE: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok on Friday faced a defeat in the women’s doubles semi-finals at the...
Read more
Sports

Injured Osaka pulls out of Australian Open warm-up

MELBOURNE: Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of a warm-up tournament for the opening Grand Slam of the year Saturday with an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.