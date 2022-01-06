NATIONAL

Military confirms ending of TTP ceasefire, attacks on militants

By Anadolu Agency
Military spokesman of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar

ISLAMABAD: The military confirmed that a month-long cease-fire with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group comprised of several militant outfits, has come to an end and it has launched operations to eliminate the Afghanistan-based group.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, who spoke to the press Wednesday, confirmed for the first time that peace talks with the TTP are “on hold” and military operations against the network are “ongoing.”

The two sides agreed on a cease-fire on November 9.

Several clashes between militants and security forces have been reported since December, mainly in the North Waziristan district, which borders Afghanistan.

The TTP numbers anywhere from 4,000 to 10,000 fighters, according to a UN report.

In response to questions, Gen Iftikhar said the cease-fire was implemented at the “request” of the interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan as a confidence-building measure.

“There were some conditions that were non-negotiable from our side, so there is no cease-fire at the moment,” he said.

“We are continuing with operations and will continue until we get rid of this menace.”

