Balochistan’s 17 cities receive overall 445 mm rainfall

KARACHI: At least 17 cities of Balochistan received 445mm rain in aggregate within 24 hours, Pakistan’s Met Office said in a report on Wednesday.

Pasni received maximum rainfall in Balochistan during the ongoing wet spell, according to the figures released by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the data Pasni received 115mm rain fall in 24 hours till 8:00 in the morning, while Gwadar received 64mm, Ormara 60mm, Khuzdar 42mm, Panjgur 29mm, Jiwani 27mm, Turbat 25mm, Lasbela and Pishin 21mm each, Quetta and Kalat 18mm each, Ziarat 09mm, Muslim Bagh 08mm, Barkhan and Kohlu 04mm each, Sibi 03mm and Lorala 02mm.

Balochistan’s coastal belt as well as Turbat and other areas received heavy rainfall. Rainwater entered houses in southern part of the port city of Gwadar.