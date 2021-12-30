World

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021: data

By AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s tiger conservation body said 126 of the endangered big cats died in 2021, the highest toll since it began compiling data a decade ago.

The most recent death was recorded on Wednesday in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The previous highest number of deaths per year before the authority began compiling data in 2012 was in 2016, when 121 perished.

India is home to around 75 percent of the world’s tigers.

Two years ago, the government announced the population had risen to 2,967 in 2018 from a record low of 1,411 in 2006, an achievement hailed as “historic” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This may have been partly down to the survey size, however, which used an unprecedented number of camera traps to identify individual tigers using stripe pattern recognition software.

Over the past decade the biggest cause of death was recorded by the NTCA as being “natural causes”, but many also fell victim to poachers and “human-animal conflict”.

Human encroachment on tiger habitats has increased in recent decades in the country of 1.3 billion people.

Nearly 225 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2014 and 2019, according to government figures.

The government has made efforts to manage the tiger population better, however, reserving 50 habitats across the country for the animals.

“India has now firmly established a leadership role in tiger conservation, with its benchmarking practices being looked at as a gold standard across the world,” a government release said in July last year.

Previous articleEpaper – December 30 LHR 2021
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women’s rights

The US on Wednesday appointed an envoy to defend the rights of Afghan women, signalling a key priority as the Taliban ratchet up restrictions. Rina...
Read more
World

Gritty South Africa stay in the fight versus India

PRETORIA: South Africa captain Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 52 against India as the hosts showed a dogged determination to stay in the fight...
Read more
World

Asia keeps Omicron at bay, but a surge may be inevitable

Much of Asia has largely managed to keep Omicron at bay even as the variant rages in other parts of the world, but the...
Read more
World

Palestinian leader Abbas visits Israel’s Gantz in rare trip

WEST BANK: Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas visited Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday during a rare trip to Israel for what Gantz's department...
Read more
World

Ethiopia’s Tigray taps Muslim past in propaganda push

BEIRUT: Rebels from Ethiopia's Tigray region are drawing on early Islamic history in an Arabic-language propaganda push to rally solidarity among Muslims online for...
Read more
World

France orders mosque closed after ‘unacceptable’ preaching

France has ordered the closure of a mosque in the north of the country because of what authorities told AFP on Tuesday was the radical nature...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

JUI-F leader challenges CJP, Sindh CM to dare implement mosque demolition...

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Wednesday challenged the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Sindh Chief Minister...

Opposition criticises govt’s plan to table mini-budget in NA

Federal cabinet approves bill to grant complete autonomy to SBP

KP governor serves notice to PTI’s Arbab Ali in Peshawar mayor ticket case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.