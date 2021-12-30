NATIONAL

Glitch hits Rescue 1122 service

By INP
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2014/07/11: A Pakistani Female Rescue worker attentively listens during their pass and review ceremony at 1122 Emergency Services Academy in Lahore. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The services of Rescue 1122 were affected across Punjab Thursday after developing a technical glitch.

According to a spokesperson of the rescue agency, the people faced difficulties in contacting their offices after the glitch hit the service.

The engineers of the National Technology Council (NTC) were working to restore the service, he added.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar launched the Rescue 1122 application, terming it a major initiative to ensure a timely response in emergency services.

The CM said the application would help in timely responding in any situation.

He said that more than 10 million affectees have so far been provided rescue services by Rescue 1122, adding that Rescue Air Ambulances will soon be launched in the remote areas of the province and Punjab will be the first province in South Asia where such a service would be started.

Buzdar had said that the scope of Motorbike Rescue Service in Punjab was being extended to other 27 districts whereas rescue services would be made available in every tehsil by the coming June.

Previous articleWatchdog arrests KDA boss on corruption charges
Next articleBritish socialite Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hackers steal, put up for sale KP police data

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive data belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has been accessed in an apparent cyberattack and put up for sale on the internet, it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Body of Hindu leaders set up to take care of temples

The government announced the setting up of the first-ever body of Hindu leaders to take care of the community's temples across the country. The Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan acquires squadron of elite J-10C fighter: reports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has acquired a full squadron of 25 multirole J-10C fighter jets produced by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China, reports citing...
Read more
NATIONAL

India soldier among seven killed in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces shot dead six people and lost one soldier in a series of operations in disputed Kashmir on Thursday, as a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi boosts pandemic measures at Masjid al-Haram

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque -- or Masjid al-Haram -- in the holy city of Mecca,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA resumes direct flights to Mashhad after five-year hiatus

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to and from the northeast city of Mashhad after a five-year hiatus in a bid to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

India soldier among seven killed in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces shot dead six people and lost one soldier in a series of operations in disputed Kashmir on Thursday, as a...

Saudi boosts pandemic measures at Masjid al-Haram

PIA resumes direct flights to Mashhad after five-year hiatus

New daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high as Omicron spreads

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.