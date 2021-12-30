Glitch hits Rescue 1122 service

LAHORE: The services of Rescue 1122 were affected across Punjab Thursday after developing a technical glitch.

According to a spokesperson of the rescue agency, the people faced difficulties in contacting their offices after the glitch hit the service.

The engineers of the National Technology Council (NTC) were working to restore the service, he added.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar launched the Rescue 1122 application, terming it a major initiative to ensure a timely response in emergency services.

The CM said the application would help in timely responding in any situation.

He said that more than 10 million affectees have so far been provided rescue services by Rescue 1122, adding that Rescue Air Ambulances will soon be launched in the remote areas of the province and Punjab will be the first province in South Asia where such a service would be started.

Buzdar had said that the scope of Motorbike Rescue Service in Punjab was being extended to other 27 districts whereas rescue services would be made available in every tehsil by the coming June.