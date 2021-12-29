NATIONAL

Office of Punjab ombudsman goes digital: spokesperson

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Office of the Punjab ombudsman headed by retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan has achieved success in keeping the public informed through the use of information and communication technology along with active use of social media platforms to provide the necessary information and ensuring easy tracking of complaints by users.

While giving details in a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the body said that in 2021, the Facebook page of the ombudsman office was visited by more than four million people from across the globe.

Similarly, the number of Facebook followers has crossed 50 thousand while complainants also use Facebook Messenger to lodge their complaints with the ombudsman office, he added.

The spokesman said the office has been made paperless adding that annual reports of the last 24 years are available online for public view.

Similarly, he further explained that data of 262,092 files, containing details of more than 0.25 million complaints, could also be accessed. For this purpose, 8.5 million pages have been scanned to make available the record to the public, he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the Ombudsman Punjab Management Information System (OPMIS) — an indigenously developed interactive mobile application — has been downloaded by more than 10,000 people from the Google Play Store. This app has been rated 4.2 by its users.

This digital facility provides comprehensive and synchronized information to the users like linkage of 42 regional offices’ addresses in 36 districts with Google Maps, regional advisors’ names and their sitting days.

Keeping in view the utility of this app, the dashboard update for regional offices, advisors, consultants, along with file uploading in complaint generation is also added.

Besides lodging complaints in Urdu or English languages, progress on the case could be tracked through this application. The complainant could also check the seven days updated status of the case cause-list against the complaint number.

The people could download certified copies of different cases through this app besides using this facility to forward their children’s related complaints to the chief provincial commissioner for children.

Khan has introduced holistic reforms to protect individuals’ rights vis-a-vis the public sector by resolving public issues and this has substantially facilitated the masses in the province, concluded the spokesman.

Previous articleDjokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organisers
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Servicemen taking over civilian posts injustice with youth: senator

ISLAMABAD: The recruitment of retired and serving military officials on civilian positions in the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) was an injustice with the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vaccination, booster dose only weapon to fight Omicron: official

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday urged the public to get vaccinated, receive a booster shot and follow health...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond to changing trends: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond adequately to the shifting trends in international politics and navigate through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rumours of Sharif’s return ‘useless chatter’: minister

ISLAMABAD: While the rumours of self-exiled deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s possible return to Pakistan has stirred the political environment, Minister for Interior Sheikh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Meth seized from UAE-bound traveler

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel deployed at Islamabad International Airport foiled on Wednesday an attempt to smuggle abroad drugs worth Rs40 million. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran, adviser discuss e-commerce university, freelancers’ meet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his adviser on e-commerce Senator Aon Abbas held a meeting at the former's office here. During the meeting, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond to changing trends: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond adequately to the shifting trends in international politics and navigate through...

Rumours of Sharif’s return ‘useless chatter’: minister

Meth seized from UAE-bound traveler

Imran, adviser discuss e-commerce university, freelancers’ meet

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.