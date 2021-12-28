NATIONAL

Jamaat hails Putin’s anti-blasphemy stance

By Anadolu Agency
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party leader Siraj ul Haq speaks during an anti-India demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Lahore on February 5, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: A mainstream religious party has hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance against blasphemy.

Siraj ul-Haq, the emir of Jamaat-i-Islami, in an open letter to Putin released to the media on Monday, thanked him for drawing the world’s attention to Muslims’ feelings against offensive language or publication of blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Last week, Putin said insulting the prophet is a violation of freedom of religion and a violation of the holy feelings of people who profess Islam.

This freedom must be founded on respect for everyone whose feelings may be affected, Putin said at his annual news conference last Thursday.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, and members of my party, I would like to reiterate our commitment to upholding values of respect, harmony, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence,” Haq said, adding: “We believe in cooperation among various civilizations to promote the well-being of all the humanity.”

“We believe it will be a great service to humanity if world leaders like yourself take it upon themselves to promote understanding among different civilizations,” he said, asking the Russian President to play a “leading role” in mitigating a rising phenomenon of Islamophobia, particularly in the West.

“As a leading figure on the global stage, your voice will find resonance in East and West. You can play a leading role in mitigating Islamophobia, as well as hostility towards other minority communities around the world. We can be called civilised when we care to protect those who are the most vulnerable in our societies,” Haq said.

“We thank you once again for winning the hearts of about two billion Muslims around the world by speaking for protection of the sanctity of their beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he added.

Previous articleHearing in Gutter Baghicha land case adjourned
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP concerned over report on rigging in KP union council

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday expressed reservations over a report submitted by the local District Police Officer (DPO) detailing attempts to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Investment in SEZs to be increased to establish export-oriented industries: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government focuses on increasing investment in the special economic zones (SEZs) including those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 291 new cases, three deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 291 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday. The overall tally...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gas leakage kills six in Hangu

ISLAMABAD: Six people, including three children, were killed due to gas leakage in the Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, media reported Tuesday. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former GB judge to be charged in London affidavit case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday announced to frame charges against a former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge -- among other suspects -- on January...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad blames Bilawal, Zardari for destroying Bhutto’s PPP

ISLMABAD: Minutes after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to launch a movement to topple the PTI-led government at Centre, ministers belonging to PTI...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Investment in SEZs to be increased to establish export-oriented industries: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government focuses on increasing investment in the special economic zones (SEZs) including those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...

NCOC daily update: 291 new cases, three deaths from Covid-19

Gas leakage kills six in Hangu

Former GB judge to be charged in London affidavit case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.