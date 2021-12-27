NATIONAL

Karachi receives first spell of winter showers

By Staff Report
A family rides on a motorbike along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on August 7, 2020. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Karachi received its first spell of winter showers throughout the day on Monday as westerly winds lashed the metropolis and are expected to remain here until Tuesday.

The forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Quaidabad and Gulshan-i-Hadeed received the highest rainfall at 5 millimetres each.

Surjani Town received the second highest at 4.5 mm, while 4 mm rain was recorded at Kemari and PAF Masroor Base. Whereas, University Road received 3.8 mm of rainfall, Jinnah Terminal 3.4mm and North Karachi 3.2mm.

Over the weekend, a Met department official explained that coming from neighbouring Iran, the westerly winds after passing over Balochistan on Friday and Saturday crossed over into Sindh and reached the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The showers came a day after the Met Department forecast Karachi may receive its first winter shower in the next 24 hours i.e. Monday.

According to the official, Karachi will experience a cold wave from December 28 with temperatures remaining below nine and 10 degrees.

The Sindh chapter of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday issued an alert after the Met forecast rainfall in several parts of the province.

In a letter addressed to the deputy commissioners, the authority said rains are likely to occur in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad, and asked the district administrations to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and damage to property.

Meanwhile, Karachi Electric (KE) said all its power plants were operational as per routine as of 10:30 am.

“Areas [where power has] been restored after rain include Gulshan-i-Askari, Rangers Headquarters, Scheme 33, Jiwani Heights, Sindhbad, PECHS Block 2 and 6, FB Area lock 7,12,15 and 18, Korangi Area among various others,” it said.

“Other areas that are also completely restored areas include Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block 10A, Gulistan-i-Johar Block 9 and 18, as well as some areas of Defence.”

Staff Report

