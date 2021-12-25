NATIONAL

Saad Rafique urges PML-N to end ongoing ‘political witch-hunt’

By Staff Correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khwaja Saad Rafique Saturday urged his party to take the first step towards national reconciliation and give an end the ongoing ‘political witch-hunt’ for the sake of country’s stability and prosperity if and when the PML-N comes into power.

Addressing a party gathering here, Saad Rafique said that if the PML-N wanted to protect the country of Quaid-i-Azam to stabilise the country of 220 million people, it has to end the practice of settling scores.

“You will come into power… PML-N will form the government but then don’t take revenge and rule the country according to the Constitution,” Rafique said in a message to the party leadership.

Citing an example, Rafique said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his last tenure as prime minister of the country refused to take any action against his political opponents over corruption complaints from PML-N members.

“Nawaz Sharif told the party workers that it was not his job to hold people accountable… institutions are there to punish them,” he added.

While extending an olive branch to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the PML-N leader said he was not in favour of “eliminating” any political party including the ruling PTI.

He urged the incumbent government to maintain a working relationship with all political parties to run the affairs of state smoothly and bring stability to the country’s economy.

The opposition party leader admitted the fact that the PML-N also made many mistakes during its stints in power but added that it had learned from the past and would never repeat them.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it was regrettable that the bar association of the top court was willing to help end the disqualification of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, regretting that the acceptability of corruption was increasing in the society.

Chairing a spokespersons meeting, the premier said political circles were abuzz with speculations about ending PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s sentence. “How can the sentence of a convicted person be overturned,” the participant of the meeting quoted him as saying.

Sources said the premier has tasked the party spokespersons to highlight the corruption and incompetence of the previous periods.

PM Imran’s comments came to fore the same day PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said that “something major” is about to happen after announcing that Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan.

“I don’t know what it would be, but I assure you that something big, like a bang is going to happen soon,” Ayaz Sadiq said while speaking to a private TV channel on Friday, adding that, “It would happen all of a sudden as you won’t see it happening slowly and gradually”.

Previous articlePolice recovers body of missing Pakistani-American woman
Next articlePakistan will continue to counter disinformation through int’l cooperation: FO
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan will continue to counter disinformation through int’l cooperation: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday reiterated its commitment to counter disinformation, saying that as a “victim of falsehood and propaganda”, it will continue to do...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Police recovers body of missing Pakistani-American woman

RAWALPINDI: The body of Wajiha Swati, a US citizen of Pakistani origin who went missing from Rawalpindi in October, has been found, police said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tax Ombudsman recommends termination of four top FBR officers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has recommended termination from service of four senior FBR officials for issuing fake tax refund. Issuing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Brush your teeth if you want to ride Green Line buses: Sindh Governor

KARACHI: In a surprise announcement, Sindh Governor Imran Ismael on Saturday while unveiling some Dos and Don’ts for travelling on the newly-launched Green Line...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inquiry ordered into fire at Lahore Airport’s cargo terminal

LAHORE: Lahore Airport Manager has ordered an inquiry into a fire incident that broke out at the facility’s cargo terminal early Saturday. The blaze suddenly...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP LG polls defeat: ANP dissolves local organizational setup

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday dissolved its local organizational structure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after a dismal performance during the recent...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Microsoft joins Google, Amazon, others in canceling in-person presence at CES

Microsoft Corp said on Friday it will not participate in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, joining a list...

Tax Ombudsman recommends termination of four top FBR officers

Brush your teeth if you want to ride Green Line buses: Sindh Governor

Inquiry ordered into fire at Lahore Airport’s cargo terminal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.