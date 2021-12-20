NATIONAL

JUI-F is ‘largest party’ of KP, says Fazl as his party leads LG polls

By News Desk

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have proved once again that his party is the single largest party of the province.

Addressing a press conference along with former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani in Quetta on Monday, Fazl said “this election has proved that previous [2018 general elections] were rigged and JUI-F was and still is the largest party of the province”.

He said some forces do not want religious parties to come into power due to their ideology. “Why we [JUI-F] would be unacceptable to the Western world when the United States ‘allowed’ Taliban to take over Afghanistan?” he added.

He further said the elections results have vindicated his stance that corruption allegations had been used as a tool to victimise opposition parties. “The practice to defame politicians should end now,” he said, adding that his party can run the affairs of the state better than the ruling PTI.

His statements came after the opposition parties managed to defeat the ruling party nominees in most areas, including the provincial capital of KP.

The elections were held in 17 districts, comprising 64 tehsils, on a party-basis as per the ruling of the courts. Out of 64 tehsils, the JUI-F was leading on 18 tehsil chairperson seats, whereas the PTI was trailing behind with 14 seats.

Maryam takes a swipe at PTI:

Meanwhile, commenting on the LG polls’ results, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz took a jibe at the PTI for its losses and said that the change that the party had promised is approaching its end, that too in a humiliating fashion.

“Change is not coming — it is going,” she said in a tweet, adding that the government has pushed 220 million people of the country into problems such as inflation, lawlessness, and incompetence, as a result of which the masses have been cursing the government.

