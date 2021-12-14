Policeman killed, two injured in Rawalpindi gun attack

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed and two others were injured in a firing incident in Rawalpindi, a police official said Tuesday.

Unknown gunmen riding on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at a police party performing patrolling duty in the Pir Wadhai area of Rawalpindi district late Monday night, Rawalpindi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Beenish Fatima told the media.

The gunmen fled the scene after the attack, the official said, adding the two critically injured policemen have been rushed to a hospital in the district.

A heavy contingent of police force reached the site to investigate the matter, and a search operation was launched to arrest the attackers.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.