NATIONAL

Policeman killed, two injured in Rawalpindi gun attack

By Staff Report
A Pakistani policeman stands guard during the Friday prayer at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore on May 17, 2019, on the Muslim month of Ramadan. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed and two others were injured in a firing incident in Rawalpindi, a police official said Tuesday.

Unknown gunmen riding on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at a police party performing patrolling duty in the Pir Wadhai area of Rawalpindi district late Monday night, Rawalpindi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Beenish Fatima told the media.

The gunmen fled the scene after the attack, the official said, adding the two critically injured policemen have been rushed to a hospital in the district.

A heavy contingent of police force reached the site to investigate the matter, and a search operation was launched to arrest the attackers.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

Previous articleSqueezed by inflation, nation faces more pain from tax hikes
Staff Report

