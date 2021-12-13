Xi, Putin to meet via video link on Wednesday

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link on Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

At Monday’s regular press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the two leaders are going to summarize development of bilateral relations and the cooperative achievements the two countries have made in various fields.

They will also design the future development route of the bilateral relations and exchange views on major international and regional issues of common concerns, Wang said.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting is expected to further enhance the high-level mutual trust, and push forward the strategic coordination and comprehensive cooperation between China and Russia to stabilize the entangled international situation.