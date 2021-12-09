First case of Omicron variant identified in Karachi

KARACHI: The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Pakistan has been identified in Karachi, Sindh Health Department said Thursday.

The variant was detected in an unvaccinated woman who was admitted for treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), Mehar Khursheed, media coordinator at the department said.

A notification from the District Health Office (DHO) in Karachi East said the 65-year-old has been discharged from the hospital, however, and is currently isolated at home.

The woman does not have a travel history, it added.

First detected in November, the Omicron variant has now been reported in 57 countries and continues to spread rapidly in South Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

But the latest epidemiological report from WHO said given the Delta variant remains dominant, particularly in Europe and the United States, it is still too early to draw any conclusions about the global impact of Omicron.

More details to follow