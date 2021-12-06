World

China welcomes latest decree on protection of women rights in Afghanistan

By APP

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian Monday hoped that the latest decree on the protection of basic human rights and rights of women and children issued by Afghanistan supreme leader would be implemented.

“As a friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, China hopes that the relevant laws and regulations will be implemented, including the protection of basic human rights including the rights of women and children,” he said during his regular briefing held here.

“This is in the interests of the Afghan people and also the common expectation of the international community,” he added.

Zhao Lijian said the Chinese side had noticed that the leaders of the Afghan interim government issued the latest decree on the protection of women’s rights and interests in marriage and family, stating that women were noble and free individuals and could not be used as trading objects.

Women’s consent must be obtained for marriage and no one should deprive them of the legal rights. It would encourage the cultivation of people’s awareness of women’s rights, and encourage writers and social activists to publish articles that were beneficial to women’s rights, he added.

The spokesperson remarked that this was a practical measure taken by the Afghan Taliban to protect the rights and interests of women, and worthy of welcome and encouragement.

It may be mentioned here that Supreme Leader of the Taliban, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, on Friday issued a decree regarding the rights of women in Afghanistan.

The decree comprised of six elements, which was released by the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid, stipulated that the relevant institutions must take steps in its implementation.

APP

