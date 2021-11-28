World

Low expectations on nuclear talks as Iran creates facts on the grounds

By Reuters
TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 21: Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi holds a press conference at Shahid Beheshti conference hall on June 21, 2021 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

PARIS: World powers and Iran return to Vienna on Monday for a last-ditch effort to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, but few expect a breakthrough as Tehran’s atomic activities rumble on in an apparent bid to gain leverage against the West.

Diplomats say time is running low to resurrect the pact, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, angering Iran and dismaying the other world powers involved — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June. The new round begins after a hiatus triggered by the election of a new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric.

Tehran’s new negotiating team has set out demands that US and European diplomats consider unrealistic. They are insisting that all US and EU sanctions imposed since 2017, including those unrelated to its nuclear programme, be dropped,

In parallel, Tehran’s conflicts with the UN atomic watchdog, which monitors the nuclear programme, have festered. Iran has pressed ahead with its enrichment programme and the IAEA says its inspectors have been treated roughly and refused access to re-install monitoring cameras at a site it deems essential to reviving the deal with world powers.

“They are doing enough technically so they can change their basic relationship with the West to be able to have a more equal dialogue in the future,” said a Western diplomat involved in the talks.

Two European diplomats said it seemed Iran was simply playing for time to accumulate more material and know-how.

Western diplomats say they will head to Monday’s talks on the premise that they resume where they left off in June. They have warned that if Iran continues with its maximalist positions and fails to restore its cooperation with the IAEA then they will have to quickly review their options.

Iran’s top negotiator and foreign minister both repeated on Friday that full sanctions lifting would be the only thing on the table in Vienna.

“If this is the position that Iran continues to hold on Monday, then I don’t see a negotiated solution,’ said one of the European diplomats.

Several diplomats said Iran was now between four to six weeks away from the “breakout time” it needs to amass enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon, although they cautioned it was still about two years from being able to weaponise it.

Should the talks collapse, the likelihood is the United States and its allies will initially confront Iran at the IAEA next month by calling for an emergency meeting.

However, they will also want to try to keep Russia, which has a political influence on Iran, and China, which provides economic breathing space to Tehran through oil purchases, on side as they initially seek alternative diplomatic options.

One scenario diplomats say Washington has suggested is negotiating an open-ended interim accord with Tehran as long as a permanent deal isn’t achieved. However, they say that it would take time and there is no certainty Iran has any appetite for it.

“Iran may calculate that its unconstrained nuclear advances and unmonitored centrifuge production will put more pressure on the West to give ground in talks quickly,” Eurasia analyst Henry Rome said in a note.

“But it will likely have the opposite effect, signalling that the new Iranian team does not have an interest in resolving the nuclear issue and hastening the switch toward a more coercive policy next year.”

Previous articleMyanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial
Next articleItaly reach last eight in Davis Cup Finals, wins for Russia and Britain
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial

YANGON: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to hear the verdict in her incitement trial on Tuesday, the first in a...
Read more
World

Xiaomi to build electric vehicle plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 units

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp will build a plant that can produce 300,000 vehicles annually in Beijing for its electric vehicle unit, authorities...
Read more
HEADLINES

China, Russia, India called on to get out of ‘democracy trap’

China, Russia and India have embarked on development paths suited to their own national conditions and they have the responsibility to foster a correct...
Read more
World

Putin to fly to India in a rare trip abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India next month, in only his second trip abroad since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago,...
Read more
World

UAE says 100pc of population received one COVID-19 jab

ABU DHABI: 100 percent of the United Arab Emirates' population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, the health ministry...
Read more
World

Shooting sends Black Friday shoppers scurrying in US states

WASHINGTON: Gun violence erupted at retail outlets crowded with post-Thanksgiving holiday shoppers in North Carolina and Washington states of the United States on Friday,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Low expectations on nuclear talks as Iran creates facts on the...

PARIS: World powers and Iran return to Vienna on Monday for a last-ditch effort to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, but few expect a...

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial

Epaper – November 28 LHR 2021

Epaper – November 28 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.