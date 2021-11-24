NATIONAL

US firm that examined alleged audio clip of former CJP receives threats

By News Desk

United States-based firm Garrett Discovery, that examined the alleged audio clip of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, has said it has received a threatening phone call for its work.

However, the firm did not reveal details about the caller.

In a Twitter post, the firm said: “Today we received a call saying our lives are in danger and the same person said he is going to file in court against us for our work authenticating a file for Fact Focus. 1000+ calls and chat requests on our site. Threatening our team to obtain a different result is unethical.”

Earlier, the Fact Focus had published a report along with an audio clip, attributing it to former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

In the audio clip, which has not been independently verified by Pakistan Today, a person can be heard saying: “Let me be a little blunt about it. Unfortunately, here it is the institutions that dictate judgements. In this case, we will have to punish Mian sahab (Nawaz Sharif). [I] have been told ‘we have to bring Khan sahab (Imran Khan) [into power].”

On the other hand, the former top judge had termed the audio clip fabricated and denied that the voice in the audio clip is his.

According to Fact Focus, the audio clip was examined by Garrett Discovery.

It is pertinent to mention that the account that tweeted about the threat is not verified.

News Desk

Rare white lion dies at Karachi Zoo

Pakistan Today
