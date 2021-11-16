PM Imran states ‘it’s surprising that Opposition is fearful of a machine’

PM Imran Khan has stated on Tuesday that he finds it surprising that the Opposition is afraid of a machine, referring to the electronic voting machine the government aims to introduce prior to the next general elections so voting can take place fairly and “transparently”.

While speaking at the launch ceremony of Lilla-Jhelum Dual Carriageway, the PM stated that “I was reflecting on the fact that we used technology and inaugurated this project with the touch of a hand, and that technology has come so far,” while adding that “I am surprised to see the Opposition [resist technology], insisting that voting take place traditionally”

The PM went on to add that “the whole world” now uses technology for voting so it can be a “better, more transparent exercise”. However, “I am surprised the Opposition have a problem with it; they are afraid of a machine or I don’t know of what”

The PM further added that “People can find out very easily who did what, what conditions prevailed when the government came into power,” he said, adding that everyone can now see on their smartphones how Pakistan was deep into the country’s “biggest deficit” and how it “paid back the greatest number of loans in the country’s history”.

The premier further revealed that the government’s aim was to first stabilise the country and then bring about long-term development.

“Countries advance when they think of future generations while planning,” he said.

“They don’t think of the upcoming elections. They think of our youth, which form 60% of our population, and what is to be done for them,” he added.

The prime minister while citing China’s example, stated that the country’s secret to its success is that its leadership thought far ahead. “First they thought of how to bring their people out of poverty and then they ascertained which projects will take China forward.”

He said a country will “never progress” if leaders think they should spend money on a “metro bus project right before elections so I can win”.

“I am proud our government thought of future generations rather than the next elections,” he stated.