Veteran actor Suhail Asghar passes away after prolonged illness

By News Desk

KARACHI: Veteran actor and senior artist Suhail Asghar passed away on Saturday, November 13 after a prolonged bout of illness.

The actor’s passing away has been confirmed by his family. Asghar’s wife said he had been ill for the past year and a half. He underwent gastric surgery after which his health declined. His funeral prayers will be held on Sunday in Karachi’s Bahria Town, she told new channels.

Asghar was born in Lahore where he completed his education. He then became a part of Radio Pakistan and from 1978 to 1988 worked as a radio jockey. Later, he started a career in theatre. He also acted in dramas such as LaagPiyasChand Girhan and Kajal Ghar.

He made his debut on the silver screen in 2003 with the film Murad. In 2004, another of his films called Mah e Noor was released and his performance in it was met with critical acclaim.

Actors Ahsan Khan, Sana Javed, Asad Siddiqui and Rabia Butt have expressed their grief over the actor’s demise.

 

 

 

 

Actors Faysal Quraishi, Feroze Khan, Ghana Ali and model Sadaf Kanwal remembered the actor as well.

 

 

 

 

Our thoughts and prayers are with the veteran actor’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Desk

