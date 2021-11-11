NATIONAL

India sends thousands more troops to occupied Kashmir

By AFP
A Kashmiri refugee in Pakistan-administered Kashmir looks on as she shouts slogans as she takes part in an anti-Indian protest rally in Muzaffarabad on August 18, 2019. - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 18 welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to discuss tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir, a day after India slammed the rare meeting. (Photo by SAJJAD QAYYUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAJJAD QAYYUM/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into the occupied section of Kashmir, already one of the world’s most militarised zones, after a string of targeted killings in recent weeks, officials said.

New Delhi has for decades stationed at least 500,000 soldiers in the divided Himalayan territory, which is partially controlled by Pakistan.

“Around 2,500 troops have arrived and they were deployed all over Kashmir valley,” Abhiram Pankaj, a spokesman for the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), told AFP.

More were on their way to the territory, he added.

Around 5,000 extra paramilitaries in all were being deployed from this week, including from India’s Border Security Force (BSF), according to a police officer speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.

Some of the troops are housed in civilian community halls that have been fortified with new sandbag bunkers, reminiscent of the early 1990s when an armed freedom campaign against Indian rule was at its peak.

That campaign has significantly waned in the years since tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, were killed in the conflict.

A dozen people have been gunned down since last month in what appeared to be targeted assassinations, including police, migrant workers from northern Indian states and local members of the Sikh and Hindu communities.

Pro-freedom groups, who have since 1947 fought for Kashmir’s independence or a merger with Pakistan, are claimed to be responsible for the attacks.

Some of those killed were accused by the Resistance Front, a local fighter group, of being in the employ of security forces.

Police and paramilitary troops in bulletproof gear and wielding automatic rifles have intensified frisk searches of residents, including children, on the streets.

Newly deployed troops are now visible around many new checkpoints set up in recent weeks across the main city of Srinagar.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947.

Anger has simmered in the region since August 2019 when New Delhi revoked its partial autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

Previous article‘Show climate action, not just climate illusion,’ says climate minister
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Show climate action, not just climate illusion,’ says climate minister

GLASGOW: Developed countries, which bear the historical responsibility for the climate crisis, should "show climate action, not just climate illusion," Minister for Climate Change...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abandoning Afghanistan will be a mistake: NSA

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said a repeat of the historic mistake of abandoning the state of Afghanistan by the global community would...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP check post attack leaves soldier dead

ISLAMABAD: A soldier was killed in an attack by unidentified militants in a tribal district of Khyber late Wednesday, police said. The militants attacked a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehroze Kashif makes history as youngest climber to scale K2, Everest same year

Guinness World Records has recognised Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif as the world’s youngest climber to summit the world’s two tallest mountains — the 8,849-metre-high Everest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Global bodies agree on fast delivery of Covid jabs to poor countries

WASHINGTON: The heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organisation and World Trade Organisation have agreed on the urgency of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Oil falls despite drop in crude stocks, tight supply

ISLAMABAD: Crude oil futures edged lower after early gains on Wednesday, though a potential drop in the US crude stocks and tighter supplies capped...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP check post attack leaves soldier dead

ISLAMABAD: A soldier was killed in an attack by unidentified militants in a tribal district of Khyber late Wednesday, police said. The militants attacked a...

Parents targeted with misleading warnings on Covid-19 vaccination

Iran-supplied arms smuggled from Yemen into Somalia, study finds

China’s Xi warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in Asia-Pacific

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.